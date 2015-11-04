The 2015 Dodge Durango is the perfect vehicle for the muscle car enthusiast… with a family. We drove up to beautiful Bartlett Lake north of Scottsdale to see just what the Durango could do… and boy was it fun!

2015 Dodge Durango Review with Video

The Dodge Durango is definitely generating a buzz that struck the chord of Americans long ago and is coming back full circle by combining luxury with horsepower.

The Durango comes in five models with each featuring different options and performance. Sturdy and tough the Durango R/T featured here lives up to the Dodge Ram reputation and maintains the excitement and thrills with the famous Chrysler 5.7 liter V8 HEMI engine under the hood.

For those of you who are looking for a little more fuel economy the Dodge Durango also been deemed as best-in-class for standard fuel economy with 25mpg highway and also best-in-class power when equipped with the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 Engine.

The fully electronic, class-exclusive, eight speed automatic transmission provides improved efficiency, quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. The Dodge Durango is built to fill, tow and find any adventure you dare to seek.

For those of you who like the finer things in life there are a number of luxury options available such as sport seats shown here or Nappa leather-trimmed seats and high quality audio systems.

The 8.4 –inch U connect touch screen includes voice command, GPS navigation and blue tooth. The class-exclusive 7-inch customizable digital gauge cluster display delivers information on the audio selection, fuel economy, vehicle status and warnings to alert driver.

The need for speed, luxury and ruggedness is available in one vehicle. The Dodge Durango is the ultimate family muscle car.