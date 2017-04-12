Highlighting Small Businesses: Sunrise Auto Care, The West Vally’s Trusted Auto Repair Shop

As a magazine that supports small businesses around the valley, SmartFem.com is always pleased to showcase a entrepreneur that is thriving and benefitting the community. One small business that has served the community for well over 20 years is Sunrise Auto Care, a small automotive repair shop founded by Zoe Faddoul.

I want to be as transparent as possible with all of our readers, and say off the bat, that Zoe Faddoul is my father. However, after being approached by SmartFem.com’s founder and leader Lea Woodford, I was recommended to showcase my father’s hard work and honest business he has been sustaining in the valley for over two decades.

A Little Bit About Zoe Faddoul

Zouheir (Zoe) K. Faddoul grew up in Lebanon and was always a tinkerer. As a young boy he assisted his father in fixing anything he could get his hands on. Zoe went to technical school in lebanon and obtained a degree in mechanical engineering. In his mid twenties he moved to America from Lebanon in 1988. He lived back-east for about two years working a few local auto shops before meeting my mother. The two eventually married and moved westward in 1990, where the weather was more manageable. It wasn’t until 1995 that my father decided he had gained enough experience working for other mechanic shops and dealerships, and took the plunge in opening his own automotive repair business. He later on went on to earn a degree as a Master Technician.

How It All Started

After almost two decades of auto mechanic experience in both Lebanon and in the United States, Zoe decided to open up his own auto repair business in Peoria, AZ. For the first 10 years, his shop went by the name Zoe’s Auto Care. He spent about five years at one location in Peoria, and then moved to another for the last five years. After deciding to change the name to Sunrise Auto Care, he moved locations to a more populated area. His current shop is located at 8550 N 91st Ave Ste 20 Peoria, AZ 85345-8324 where it has remained for 13 years.

Offered Services

Computer Diagnostics

Tune-Up

Brake Service

Oli Change

Air Conditioning Service

Tires and Alignment

Emission Diagnostics

Transmission Service

Cooling System Service

30k, 60k, 90k Mile Service

General Automotive Service & Repair

Online Ratings

Better Business Bureau (BBB): A+

Yelp: 5 stars

Google Reviews: 5 stars

Revdex.com: 5 stars

Customer Reviews

Review on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Website: “Sunrise Auto care is one of the best professional and knowledgeable company, they took care of my car right away and they fix the problem, Zoe is an awesome guy he explained to me step by step, my payment is reasonable than other company I have met.” – Anita

Review on Yelp: “Wow, where to start. I’ve been coming to Sunrise Autocare for years. When I moved to the East valley I still bring my cars here. I trust Zoe completely. He’s fair. He keeps you informed as he’s checking out your car. When he gives you a price and that’s “out the door” he means it. No additional charges. I’ve had new brakes, fuel line, oil changes and everything in between. I’ve brought my daughters car here and also my car. He’s wonderful. He really is the best. He knows his stuff!”

Review on Google: “Zoe, the owner has worked on my car and my sons car over the last 6 years and I wouldn’t go to anyone else. He does a great job at a fair price with no surprises when you get the bill. If you are having car trouble, I highly recommend you take it to Sunrise Auto Care. Zoe will take care of you and you’ll be happy you went!” –Bradley Kane

Contact

If you have had some car troubles of your own and are looking for speedy, honest, affordable service, then pay my father a visit at Sunrise Auto Care! I wouldn’t be showcasing his business if I did not believe in his skills, talents, and ability to run a strong business that is beneficial to the community.

Phone: (623) 772- 9555

Address: 8550 N 91st Ave Ste 20, Peoria, AZ 85345

Hours: Monday- Friday: 8am to 5pm, Saturday: 9am to 3pm