‘Acne Positivity’ Movement Reminds Us We all Struggle With Breakouts

How often do you find yourself scrolling through Instagram envying all the super perfect influencers and models’ photos?

Pictures of clear, beautiful skin take center stage as they show off their amazing new designer purse or the island they are on soaking up the sun.

We silently think to ourselves, “They look so perfect. I wish I looked like that,” and slowly we begin to pick away at every “flaw” we notice in the mirror.

But now, a new trend started that is reminding people not everyone is perfect, and we all have insecurities we struggle with. A lot of body positivity movements have been circulating around social media, and the newest one is the acne positivity movement.

Social media is infamous for allowing people to filter their lives to make them seem picture perfect. Lately, those in the entertainment industry have used their social media accounts to show we are all human and no one is perfect.

It’s just really easy to make it appear like life is.

One way people are doing this is by posting selfies showing off their acne, and reminding everyone that we all struggle with skin issues, even the celebs and models.

But what’s so inspiring about the movement is average, everyday people are also taking the time to show off their skin struggles and humanize acne, taking away the stigma associated with it.

Even influencers want to show their followers that not everything you see in a photo is real, and it’s all too easy to conceal, hide or airbrush away any and all flaws.

It’s important to be secure in our own skin, and the acne movement aims to help people feel better in knowing they are not alone. And the response has been encouraging.

Many Instagram account holders have commented on how nice it is to see other people show off their acne and skin issues. It’s comforting to know even those who we hold to being perfect actually are normal people with typical skin concerns.

It’s just one more way to show how wonderful it is when people uplift one another and remind us all we are not alone in this game.