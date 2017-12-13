Battling Dry Lips This Winter

Oh, the winter months! Yes, they bring Christmas and boots and trench coats, but winter also brings cold air and dry skin.

You might notice that not only do you battle dry skin during the winter, you also battle dry, cracked, and flaky lips. And let’s face it, that’s not exactly the best accessory to be sporting when standing under the mistletoe.

During the winter the air is colder and drier, which means less moisture for your skin and lips to absorb. Because of the lack of water in the air, your skin begins to feel parched.

In order to help restore some balance and moisture in your skin and lips, it’s crucial that you use products that also act as a moisture barrier as well.

Honey is a great ingredient that is a natural humectant, which means it naturally holds water and moisture. Try mixing honey with sugar and almond oil to create a natural scrub for your lips.

By exfoliating your lips you help to slough off dry skin and heal chapped lips. After using your honey scrub, protect your lips with a balm that helps retain moisture.

When choosing a lip balm look for natural ingredients and steer clear of ingredients like petroleum, menthol and camphor. All of these can cause lip irritation, and menthol actually dries lips out after application.

It may feel minty cool at first, but it actually is known to cause dry lips and skin reactions. The double-edge sword with using ingredients such as menthol and camphor in lip balms is you reapply the balm to moisten your lips when it’s actually the balm causing the dryness.

Look for ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter, and agave. These ingredients will not only moisten dry lips, but it will prevent them from drying out in the future.

Vitamin E oil and almond oil are both safe to use topically as a body and lip moisturizer to help treat dryness caused by the winter months. And don’t forget to stay extra hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

It is possible to have kissable lips for that special someone this holiday season!