Chrissy Teigen’s Sports Illustrated Spread Is More Than Sexy Photos

Model Chrissy Teigen is putting on her tiny bikini and returning to the pages of the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for 2017.

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Luna with husband John Legend last April, shot the gorgeous photos in October. It was the first time she agreed to shoot a swimsuit styled shoot since giving birth, according to Today.

So why is a stunning supermodel in a bikini something worth buzzing about? Because of how real and candid Teigen was about learning to adjust to her post-baby body.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

In an interview for a Sports Illustrated exclusive airing on DIRECTV NOW, Teigen explained how she had to embrace the changes and work with her new physique.

Initially, Teigen said she would only be willing to do the shoot in a one piece bathing suit, and having a blanket to wrap up in would be an added bonus.

The insecurity about her body was a breath of fresh air, especially when we all struggle with accepting what we see in our minds as imperfections.

With a little nudging and some sneak peaks at her shots, Teigen felt ready to forgo the one piece and bring her coveted teeny tiny bikini out of hiatus.

Photographers agreed Teigen looked the most radiant she ever has, suggesting she have a baby every year.

Teigen has been a long time advocate for women embracing their bodies, and has famously posted photos to her Instagram account of her stretch marks.

hi thigh stretchies I hate you but you are mine so I'll accept you A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 22, 2013 at 6:26am PDT

In a 2015 interview on the ‘Meredith Vieira Show,’ Teigen said she was done with using airbrushing apps to smooth out her personal photos before posting them on social media because society starts to forget what real people look like.

She explained how today’s standards are ‘ridiculous,’ and that people need to be happy with themselves and stop obsessing with being perfect.

Airbrushing apps have famously provided users with the ability to not only touchup their faces, but to alter the shape of their bodies as well.

“Nobody can compare to that when you’re fixing yourself so much,” Teigen said.

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits stands on Feb. 15.