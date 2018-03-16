Have A Glass Of Wine, In Your Skin Care

Have you ever heard a glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away? In the last handful of years numerous studies are showing the positive effects red wine has on the body.

Having a glass of red wine can help improve blood circulation, prevent blood clots and lower blood pressure. This is all due to the plant compound found in red wine called resveratrol.

Resveratrol is an antioxidant and is found in the skin of red grapes. Plants produce the compound to help protect itself from ultra-violet rays, infection and climate aggressors, according to CBS News.

But aside from the benefits it’s said to have for the body, now researchers are seeing resveratrol also having its benefits when added to skin care products.

One reason why resveratrol might do so well in skin care is because it’s an antioxidant, and we all should know by now how incredibly important antioxidants are in skin care.

As a quick recap, antioxidants protect the skin from free radical damage and environmental aggressors like UV rays. It also helps the skin to regenerate and produce collagen.

Similar to the way resveratrol is responsible for keeping the skin of a grape so soft and smooth, the same effects can be seen in high concentrations found in skin care.

Hence the frenzy around resveratrol-packed skin care. Not only does it help protect the skin, it also helps stimulate collagen and elastin, the two most important factors in a youthful looking complexion.

More studies are being done to help better understand how and why resveratrol seems to work so well topically. In fact, French skin care mogul Caudalie partnered with researchers at Harvard to study the plant compound better.

It resulted in Caudalie patening their findings for their new Resveratrol Lift skin care line.

Other researchers claim the verdict is still out on how well the plant compound can really help with visible signs of aging, or if it even works as an anti-ager to begin with.

But many users of resveratrol claim to notice firmer skin with less wrinkles and more moisture, creating an overall appearance of healthier looking skin.