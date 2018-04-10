How to Layer Your Skin Care Products

Did you know there is an actual method to layering your skin care products? Yes! The way you layer your products actually has an effect on how well they perform and absorb into the skin.

That means if you are layering your products wrong, you might not be reaping the full benefits your skin care has to offer.

You might be noticing that your serums or treatment products are not delivering the wow factor you were looking for, and that might have to do with the order you are using them every day and night.

When it comes to skin care, the rule to remember is to always apply products from thinnest to thickest. By doing this you allow the thinest products to actually have the opportunity to absorb into the skin, while the thickest products take their time and absorb slowly.

Now, you might be thinking, “Well, my serum and Retin-A are the same consistency. Which one do I use first?” Good question! Here is a step-by-step guide on how to properly layer your skin care products.

Step 1: Makeup Remover and Cleanser Always cleanse your skin at night and in the morning if you choose to. Some people find nothing more than warm water in the morning is sufficient for their skin, while others who use products like Retin-A prefer to gently cleanse away the dirt and crime the products pull out during the night. For those who wear makeup during the day, using a micellar water or an oil or balm cleanser removes all the oily grime from our makeup. Do this first then follow it up with a foaming facial wash. This is also the step to use your Clarisonic if you have one.

Step 2: Tone After you cleanse your face and neck you want to use a toner to balance out the pH levels in your skin. There are a ton of amazing toners out there suitable for all skin types. Soak the toner onto a cotton square and gently swipe across your face and neck. Remember to always swipe upward and not downward. Gravity pulls our skin down, so we want to encourage the muscles to stay lifted by always applying products in an upward motion. Toners can be used morning and night.

Step 3: Exfoliate Depending on your skin type, you might find exfoliating every few nights is best while others love to exfoliate every night. The key is to find a gentle exfoliator that works well for your skin. People who have sensitive skin benefit from gentle gel exfoliators with beads in them, while others love glycolic peel pads. Whichever one you prefer, do this step after your toner in the evening.

Step 4: Treat Now is the time to treat your skin! If you want to use a mask go ahead and put it on now. You can also use this step to spot shot any pimples, put on your Retin-A, or use your serums. Retinoids or retinols are for nighttime only, but any serums with vitamin C or antioxidants can be used both morning and night to help protect your skin against free radical damage during the day while regenerating your cells at night. *Tip* if you use a retinol/retinoid at night only use your vitamin C serum during the day. When used together they can irritate the skin and cause redness.

Step 5: Mists or Essence Now is the time to use a face mist or essence if you have one. These are great to help add hydration for those who are dry. If you use both, mist first then add your serum or essence on top of the mist. Great face mists can also provide added hydration along with ingredients that can soothe and calm the skin. This step is suitable for the morning and evening.

Step 6: Eye cream This is a super important step you never want to leave out. In fact, dermatologists who’s patients don’t like a lengthy skin care routine always say to never leave out the eye cream. These creams are specially formulated to hydrate the delicate under eye skin while providing it with yummy superfoods like caffeine or vitamin E to help with fine lines and wrinkles. Use your eye cream a.m. and p.m.

Step 7: Moisturizer and Oil Yay! The final step! For those who have normal or oily skin you might find you only need a light moisturizer in the evenings, while those with dry skin need all the help they can get. If you are super dry to the point of being flaky, your best bet is to combine a pure hyaluronic acid with your moisturizer and work the product into the skin. Then, follow it up with a drop or two of your favorite facial oil and gently pat it into the skin. For those who are normal or oily, you can just use a moisturizer or an oil depending on what your prefer. Some even find they can use only a hyaluronic acid instead of a moisturizer or oil, but again this depends on your skin type. Don’t forget to use a moisturizer with an SPF during the day.

There you have it! A complete breakdown of how to layer your skincare products. There is a method to the madness and you will notice how amazing your skin looks because it is able to properly absorb all the products.