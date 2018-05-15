Ladies, It’s So Important To Wear SPF Daily

Attention: This is not your average beauty article. Consider this more of a PSA on why wearing sunscreen is so critically important.

From the time I was 19 years old I was visiting a dermatologist to help keep my skin happy and healthy. There were always two things she would tell me to do to maintain youthful and healthy skin.

To always use a Retin A to help with fine lines, wrinkles, and cell turnover. Always wear SPF daily, whether I have makeup on or not.

I followed rule No. 1 religiously, and my skin is proof that consistency is paying off. But I was lazy about rule No. 2 and I have some sun damage to show for it.

Now, I am going to attempt to help fade a few dark spots with the help of an IPL Photofacial, but had I worn sunscreen, I might not be in the situation I am in today.

Granted, compared to most my skin and sun damage in minimal. I have some spots on my nose a one on the side of my face, and they all look more like freckles than anything else.

But sun damage, sun spots, and even skin cancer are all very real possibilities if you elect to skip the SPF while out in the sun.

There are two general rules when it comes to sunscreen.

Always put sunscreen on before applying your makeup. Always reapply sunscreen during the day.

We tend to think that just because we are working in an office all day that we don’t need SPF. Wrong!

The time you take to walk to your car, the time it takes to drive to work, and any other moment your face and skin are exposed to the sun are all moments when the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays are damaging your skin.

Not only does sun expose age your skin faster, it also puts you at risk for developing harmful skin issues. That’s why it’s imperative to not only put sunscreen on, but to reapply it every two hours.

Sunscreen can only do its job when it’s reapplied. Otherwise it’s like you never put it on in the first place. And people who live in sunny climates like Arizona are especially at risk for developing skin cancer.

So grab some sunscreen and apply it to your hands and arms before leaving the house. We forget how exposed those parts of our body are while driving in the car all day.

Next, find a sunscreen you love and apply it before your makeup. Supergoop has an amazing line of sunscreens for the face and body, and they even have a facial mist so reapplying during the day is a breeze.

Although summer is all about having fun in the sun, wearing sunscreen and protecting yourself is more important. Your skin will thank you for it.