Millennials Are Booming The Botox Industry

Millennials are the largest age group running to the plastic surgeon’s office, but it’s not to go under the knife. It’s for Botox.

That’s right, people between the ages of 19 and 34 years old are the most common age bracket to spend hundreds of dollars getting Botox and fillers in the effort to hold onto their youth.

In fact, treatments in this age range increased by 41 percent between 2011 and 2015, according to the Daily Mail. And it’s not only young women seeking the effects of Botox and fillers like Juvederm, men are also a growing demographic.

Botox works by temporary paralyzing the muscles, and usually lasts for about three months. Treatment costs can vary depending on how many units a person needs to achieve their desired results.

But doctors have suggested that preventative treatment is easer and less costly than attempting to correct what time has already taken a hold of, according to Today.

And an article published in JAMA Dermatology in 2013 stated it’s never too early for Botox because it can prevent wrinkles from even forming.

Wrinkles occur when the skin folds during facial expressions. After repeating facial expressions for 40 years, the wrinkles begin to stay and are more noticeable.

By getting Botox and preventing the muscles from moving, the formation of wrinkles won’t even happen.

However, there is some debate about people in their twenties starting Botox treatments, and some doctors suggest not worrying about treatment until entering late thirties.

Yet the quest for everlasting youth persists on, especially when so many Millennials

take to social media to share their life and how they look while living it.

Many say the drive to look perfect and young stems from social media socialites and how amazing they always look, according to Daily Mail.

Especially when their idea of perfect is only a needle and injection away.