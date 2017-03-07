The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Millennials Are Booming The Botox Industry

Posted By

Millennials are the largest age group running to the plastic surgeon’s office, but it’s not to go under the knife. It’s for Botox.

That’s right, people between the ages of 19 and 34 years old are the most common age bracket to spend hundreds of dollars getting Botox and fillers in the effort to hold onto their youth.

In fact, treatments in this age range increased by 41 percent between 2011 and 2015, according to the Daily Mail. And it’s not only young women seeking the effects of Botox and fillers like Juvederm, men are also a growing demographic.

Botox works by temporary paralyzing the muscles, and usually lasts for about three months. Treatment costs can vary depending on how many units a person needs to achieve their desired results.

But doctors have suggested that preventative treatment is easer and less costly than attempting to correct what time has already taken a hold of, according to Today.

And an article published in JAMA Dermatology in 2013 stated it’s never too early for Botox because it can prevent wrinkles from even forming.

Wrinkles occur when the skin folds during facial expressions. After repeating facial expressions for 40 years, the wrinkles begin to stay and are more noticeable.

By getting Botox and preventing the muscles from moving, the formation of wrinkles won’t even happen.

However, there is some debate about people in their twenties starting Botox treatments, and some doctors suggest not worrying about treatment until entering late thirties.

Yet the quest for everlasting youth persists on, especially when so many Millennials
take to social media to share their life and how they look while living it.

Many say the drive to look perfect and young stems from social media socialites and how amazing they always look, according to Daily Mail.

Especially when their idea of perfect is only a needle and injection away.

 

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Millennials Make Less Money Than Any Generation How Millennials are Lowering the Divorce Rate What To Consider Before Getting Botox Is Botox Right For You? Millennials And The Workplace: It’s Not Their Fault

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Millennials Make Less Money Than Any Generation How Millennials are Lowering the Divorce Rate What To Consider Before Getting Botox Is Botox Right For You? Millennials And The Workplace: It’s Not Their Fault

Share This Article On
Jan 2017 Fiat of Scottsdale-2 500x
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *