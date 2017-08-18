We have all been there. We are getting ready for a trip, whether that is personal or professional, and we have a lot to pack! Do we grab a bigger suitcase, pay for an extra carry-on, or leave some items behind? Instead of all those options, you can just learn the skill of efficient packing! Trust me, I have learned how to fit A LOT into one suitcase, and am frequently called upon by friends and family to help them pack their stuff up when needed.

So without further ado, here are the tips and tricks I have learned over the years to stuff that suitcase to absolute capacity, while making sure everything you need fits inside. Sure, you might have to utilize your carry-on bag too, but you won’t need to worry about needing another large bag to check in!

Roll it and Pack it

Everyone folds their clothes to put them in their suitcase right? Well, that trend is changing! Rolling clothes has become one of the greatest hacks for packing a lot into a limited amount of space. No matter the type of clothing, you can roll it up and line it up cleanly in your bag. As the website Smarter Travel states, “Backpackers swear by this method. Rolling works well with pants, skirts and sports shirts. Lay the item face down, fold back the sleeves and then roll from the bottom up.”

Wrap Items in Items

Whether it is other clothes, glassware, or anything somewhat breakable, it is smart to wrap the item inside clothes or blankets while traveling. Covering these items in tissue paper or bubble wrap sounds like a good idea, but it one that takes up way too much space in your suitcase. The same protection can be achieved by wrapping your item with whatever cloth you are packing anyway.

This trick also works for storing undergarments or smaller items that would generally take up some extra room. If packing shoes, store your undergarments inside the shoe! I cannot tell you how many times I have stuffed a pair of boots full of socks, tights, and underwear.

Repackage into More Practical Containers

Sometimes that box of tampons, your big bottle of shampoo, or your favorite makeup bag just take up too much of your suitcase’s capacity. Well never fear, you can still bring along and enjoy those items during your travels. Just find a more convenient container. Take those tampons and stick them into a more malleable zip lock bag instead of a bulky cardboard box. The shampoo can be transferred into a small travel bottle for easy access and easy carry. When it comes to the makeup bag, well, I for sure do not actively use everything in my makeup bag. So I recommend finding a smaller travel size zip pouch, and filling it only with the essentials. This repackaging alone will save you so much space inside your suitcase!