Resolve to Shop Second-Hand: The Environment Will Thank You

As a shopping addict and fashion follower, I tend to buy new clothes quite often. This began to change towards the end of 2017 when I went through my closet.

I had easily over 50 items of clothing that I no longer cared for or had yet to even wear. I kept asking myself, “Why did I spend money on this?”

Sometimes it was more of a, “Why did I buy this? Just because it was $5?” This is a trend among fast-fashion shoppers. We buy things because they are cheap and cute. I am ashamed to say I was one of those shoppers. However—

In 2017 I learned a great deal about the fashion industry and the environment. What I learned was not only shocking, but almost entirely resulting from the fast fashion movement. It is disgusting to think that the fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world. From the oceans to the air we breathe, those $5 t-shirt dresses wreak havoc on the Earth.

So, when the time came to write down my goals for 2018, I resolved to do my part. My excuse for shopping in fast fashion was usually something to do with being a student and being unable to afford the sustainably created clothing all over Instagram. When you are on a budget, you try to avoid spending money on things you don’t need.

Aside from my skincare addiction (which I will never give up), my clothing purchasing problem was out of hand. I decided that I did not need to buy an $80 shirt just to avoid feeling guilty about the environment. I decided I would shop second hand!

My resolution is to shop second-hand, with a few exceptions for necessary items—like buying a pair of sturdy sneakers. I am also employing a rule where every time I go to a place like Buffalo Exchange, Plato’s Closet, or Goodwill, I will bring clothes to donate or exchange. I don’t want them to end up in a dumpster with their synthetic fibers never decomposing.

This may be difficult to maintain throughout the first few months, but I have already exchanged $75.00 worth of my clothing for other items!

After one successful trip, I found a flawless pair of boots and two dresses. I did not pay for them at all because I traded my clothes in. What a score!

I plan on continuing this journey and I hope to inspire change in others, as well as help our planet.