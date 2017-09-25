Rihanna’s Foundation Just Changed The Makeup Game

By now most makeup fanatics are aware of the launch of Fenty Beauty. The line, created by Grammy award winning singer Rihanna, was released on September 8 and is already selling like crazy.

But there is one unique reason why Fenty Beauty is doing so well. Rihanna spent two years developing 40 different shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

The family's all here. Tell us what shade you are below. Not sure yet? We got you. Peep our shade finder on www.fentybeauty.com. A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Yes, 40! The lineup is amazing, and beauty bloggers are posting rave reviews praising Rihanna for formulating shades for ladies of all colors.

Most notably are the deeper shades for women of color, and the foundation doesn’t fall short when it comes to porcelain ladies as well.

The lineup is arguably one of the most vast and inclusive on the market, and pictures of how amazingly accurate the shades are have hit social media at lightening speed.

People can’t wait to show off their perfectly matched foundation from Rihanna’s lineup, and it’s currently sold out in Sephora stores everywhere, including online.

And one thing that’s hard to miss is the fact that most of the colors sold out are the darker shades, an area that many makeup brands choose to overlook because they claim it’s not a sellable market.

Makeup brands have habitually left out darker shades for women of color and many women have voiced their frustration at not being able to find foundation that accurately matches their skin tone.

Have you tried #KILLAWATT yet? @sephora_spain A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

One reason for this is because makeup brands feel that deep shades don’t sell, and they often leave deep tones out of the color lineup.

And not only did Rihanna see a void in the beauty industry, she also took the time to cater to every girl and every skin tone.

According to the Fenty Beauty About page, Rihanna launched the line so women everywhere could feel included and focused on a “wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades.”

The decision to create 40 foundation shades is paying off and not only does the foundation match various skin tones, it also is said to be incredibly smooth when applied with amazing coverage.

The beauty industry brings in billion of dollars a year, but Rihanna is sure to put a major dent in competitor’s pockets with her inclusive foundation colors and other products.

One shade to rule them all. #GLOSSBOMB A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The Fenty Beauty line also has a wide range of blushes, highlighters and bronzers for different skin tones, as well as a universal nude lip gloss called Gloss Bomb.

Coined the “unicorn of nudes,” the lip gloss is said to look good on everyone.

Fenty Beauty is smashing the diversity game and one thing is for sure, Rihanna will continue to provide women with wonderful products that fits every skin tone and color.