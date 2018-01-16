The Difference Between Serums and Oils

I love skincare products, and I love trying out new methods to incorporate into my skincare routine.

Two products that have become popular, and something I’ve been interested to learn more about, are serums and oils.

Serums and oils started to gain popularity when models like Miranda Kerr and Adriana Lima began sharing skincare secrets with the rest of us common folk.

The one item they always raved about was their serum or facial oil. I had to know why these two products kept coming up as celebs’ skincare must-have, so I started doing some research.

The first thing I discovered are both oils and serums are jam-packed with antioxidants and superfoods, two amazing little ninjas that help keep skin healthy and youthful looking.

When your skincare products have ingredients like vitamin A,C,E and K, you are dosing your face with nutrients that also help combat signs of aging. Superfoods also protect your skin from harsh environmental aggressors and free radical damage.

Both oils and serums are great for your skin, but there are a few differences to help you determine which one, if not both, you want to try.

Simply put, serums are a treatment and oils provide moisture. If you want to target skin concerns you want a serum, if you want added hydration you want an oil.

Serums can help with evening out the skin’s complexion, fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Oils provide the skin with intense hydration that also feeds your skin with antioxidants. It helps provide you with a glowing and healthy complexion from the inside out. Oils also are great to help plump the skin and also help with fine lines and wrinkles.

So, which one is best for you? It depends on what your skincare concerns are and what you want to target. From there you, with the help of a skincare specialist, can decide if you’re better suited for an oil or serum, and which one to try.

Some people use both in their skincare routine and love the results. Others decide to try one at a time and are just as thrilled with their skin.

When using either a serum or oil, it’s important to note these products are not meant to replace your daily and evening moisturizer, but rather to work together to provide optimal results.

Serums and oils penetrate deeper into the skin and work their magic, and moisturizers stay on the outer layer to lock in the hydration.

When using a serum or oil always apply the product to freshly cleansed and toned skin. Apply your serum or oil followed by your moisturizer.

Always apply your skincare products from thinnest to thickest consistency for the best results. So, if you choose to use both a serum and oil, apply your serum first then your oil.

The only thing left to do is get your beauty sleep and wake up to vibrant and glowing skin!