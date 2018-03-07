To Be Or Not To Be Plastic, That Is The Question

For women, aging can be challenging. We are engrained to believe a more youthful appearance somehow means your are beautiful, and for decades women have been taught to put their best face forward in all areas of life.

The other day I was sitting next to three girls who all looked exactly the same. They all had the same overly enhanced breasts, the same pouty lips, tattooed eyebrows and long, fake nails.

Getting plastic surgery or physical enhancements are very much a personal choice, but what made this sight so shocking was these girls couldn’t have been older than 22 years old.

They were all so incredibly young!

As of lately, there is an interesting trend of plastic surgery and non-surgical enhancements sweeping the younger generations. Not only are women still chasing their idea of perfection, now the chase is on with an even younger crowd.

I understand what it’s like to feel as though your body is out of balance, and the desire to put things back to where they once were. After breastfeeding I thought to myself, “God, you have a great sense of humor. Could I get my breasts back?”

It can be frustrating to look at ourselves and feel out of sync with our body, but we also have to remember how incredible our bodies are.

Our bodies birth children, feed them, and allow us to enjoy all the activities we participate in. We can run because of our bodies, we can dance, or we hug our loved ones.

I say we should accept what we look like and who we are. We must lead by example and teach the younger generations that beauty is more than large breasts or pumped up lips.

How will the children of future generations alter their looks based on the trends followed today?

In this world of striving for perfection, it makes you wonder when will it end? Part of what makes this world beautiful is how unique we all are, because beauty is within all the perfect imperfections.