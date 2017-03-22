The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Ulta’s Beauty Blowout Sale Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Posted By

Attention all beauty lovers, Ulta is having a blowout sale and it’s like being a kid waking up on Christmas morning.

Every spring, Ulta holds their fabulous 21 Days of Beauty event where they offer smokin’ deals on brand name cosmetics and skincare.

Each day Ulta offers a new deal, the catch is the deal only lasts for 24 hours or while supplies last.

Included in the 21 Days of Beauty, Ulta also offers $6 deals on their makeup line. Foundations, primers, concealers, and makeup brushes are all on sale for just $6!

Ulta’s beauty line is also part of the $6 steals. Products like sugar scrubs, body lotions and cleansing oils are all up for grabs.

Today, March 22, includes beauty steals on Buxom lip paint, marked down from $20 to $10, half off Laura Geller New York setting powder, and 50 percent off Proactiv cleansing wash.

Perhaps one of the best steals will be tomorrow, when the Clarisonic Mia spin brush will be on sale! For anyone who has ever used a Clarisonic, you know it’s a game changer when added to your skincare routine.

And for those who have yet to try and see the amazing results of using a Clarisonic, now is the time to try it out because you’re getting an incredible deal!

Stila eyeliner is also part of tomorrow’s deal, and they’re on sale for just $11.

For the complete beauty calendar of daily deals click here, and for a peak at the $6 Ulta steals click here.

Shop on, Beauties!

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Beauty Tip of the Week | Clarisonic is a Worthwhile Investment Beauty Shopping Dreams and Beauty Don’t Have an Expiration Date! Where do those crazy dreams come from, and what do they mean? Microblading is Giving Women the Eyebrows of Their Dreams

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Beauty Tip of the Week | Clarisonic is a Worthwhile Investment Beauty Shopping Dreams and Beauty Don’t Have an Expiration Date! Where do those crazy dreams come from, and what do they mean? Microblading is Giving Women the Eyebrows of Their Dreams

Share This Article On
Coulter Infiniti of Superstition Springs Arizona drive the Q50
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *