Ulta’s Beauty Blowout Sale Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Attention all beauty lovers, Ulta is having a blowout sale and it’s like being a kid waking up on Christmas morning.

Every spring, Ulta holds their fabulous 21 Days of Beauty event where they offer smokin’ deals on brand name cosmetics and skincare.

Each day Ulta offers a new deal, the catch is the deal only lasts for 24 hours or while supplies last.

Included in the 21 Days of Beauty, Ulta also offers $6 deals on their makeup line. Foundations, primers, concealers, and makeup brushes are all on sale for just $6!

Ulta’s beauty line is also part of the $6 steals. Products like sugar scrubs, body lotions and cleansing oils are all up for grabs.

Today, March 22, includes beauty steals on Buxom lip paint, marked down from $20 to $10, half off Laura Geller New York setting powder, and 50 percent off Proactiv cleansing wash.

Perhaps one of the best steals will be tomorrow, when the Clarisonic Mia spin brush will be on sale! For anyone who has ever used a Clarisonic, you know it’s a game changer when added to your skincare routine.

And for those who have yet to try and see the amazing results of using a Clarisonic, now is the time to try it out because you’re getting an incredible deal!

Stila eyeliner is also part of tomorrow’s deal, and they’re on sale for just $11.

For the complete beauty calendar of daily deals click here, and for a peak at the $6 Ulta steals click here.

Shop on, Beauties!