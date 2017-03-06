Behind the Barefoot Wine Brand with Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey – C-SuiteTV

The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Beautiful Sonoma County California is known for its spectacular vineyards.  Join us on C-Suite as Lea Woodford of SmartFem.com and SmartFem TV visits the spectacular home of Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey, co-founders of Barefoot Cellars and the creators of the Barefoot Wine brand.  Learn how they turned the familiar colored footprints into an easily recognized household name.  Their best-selling book, The Barefoot Spirit, describes how they bootstrapped their company and revolutionized the wine industry with their bold and creative marketing strategies.

Lea Woodford, founder and CEO of SmartFem magazine is on a quest to meet some of the most influential people in today’s world. Lea will be talking to women and companies that understand the fierce brand loyalty of the female consumer.

Author: Lea Woodford

Lea’s career is highlighted by 25 years of public relations, writing columns, hosting a radio show, and over a hundred TV appearances. Lea’s career includes news segments for ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox TV, as well as writing a regular column for Runway Magazine, North Valley Magazine and AZ Weekly. Her articles have been featured in 101North, So Scottsdale, The Business Journal and Phoenix Woman. Previously as the founder of Lasting Impression Consulting and now SmartFem.com she has been retained by businesses all over the valley to help them improve their visibility and potential through the media. As a member of the National Speakers Association, Lea has also appeared as a motivational speaker throughout the country.

Lea started SmartFem.com in 2012, to pursue her passion of protecting and serving women. SmartFem is a calling and was inspired by her desire to protect and serve her daughter Lauren. SmartFem is an entertaining and informative magazine as well as a trusted guide which carefully screens its featured experts to ensure the highest standards of integrity and service. In fact, all of SmartFem’s experts must sign an integrity clause to ensure that readers get the very best customer experience. She also has made the company a branding and reputation enhancing entity which has helped market SmartFem’s experts both on and off line through high profile philanthropic events. Lea won the MVP award for going above and beyond with Debbie Gaby’s Celebrity Catwalk in November of 2013. She also serves on several committee’s such as United Cerebral Palsy, Beach Ball, Florence Crittenton, Alice Cooper’s Rock the Runway, Oscar Experience and this year she will be co-chairing the AZ Wellness Red Carpet Event in March.

Lea has always enjoyed working with small business owners and her newest endeavor SmartFem allows her to help them on a much grander scale while catering to her passion of helping women.

http://www.smartfem.com/about-smartfem

