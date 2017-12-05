How To Stand Out At Work

We all love to be recognized for our hard work and performance, but sometimes getting praise and a “job well done,” from the Boss Man can be easier said than done.

True, your job entails certain duties that are expected to be completed in both a timely and exceptional manner, but it’s still nice to hear that you’re doing well and on the right track.

When it comes to employers taking notice of how valuable of an asset you are, it really boils down to how vocal of a person you are and how willing you are to take hold of your career and advancement.

Here are a few ways you can stand out from the crowd at your workplace.

Confront issues head on

This doesn’t mean you have to bulldoze your way into a conference room, but should an issue arise at work don’t be afraid to speak with someone about it. Being professional extends to how well you treat the people you work with, and that includes how well you handle conflict. Be the person who is willing to work out any issues while not being afraid to speak your mind in an eloquent manner.

Be proactive

It’s easier to not address tasks that are not in your job description than it is to tackle them, but sometimes being the one who is proactive will earn you that slap on the back you’re looking for. Being proactive and getting tasks done shows your willingness to not only be self motivated, it also shows you’re capable of moving up within the company because you’re reliable. By being able to manage yourself and take charge you immediately weed yourself out from those who prefer to follow and simply stay in their lane.

Maintain an approachable attitude

There is always that one person in the office everyone runs to when they need help. Why? Because they are approachable and people know they will calmly provide assistance and not panic or freak out. Giving off a friendly and approachable vibe will help you develop strong relationships with other people within the company, and you never know who might put in a good word on your behalf when it comes time to promote someone.

Show you’re confident in yourself

Perhaps one of the most important traits you can learn to acquire, above all else, is to be confident in yourself and your performance at work. If you are a great asset in your department than make sure you let that be known during you annual review. Don’t be afraid to be proud of your work. Just remember, there is a difference between being confident and being an egomaniac. Showing you are capable of handling more work at a higher level translates into you being confident in your abilities to learn and grow, and that’s always an attractive quality in a prized employee.