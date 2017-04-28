Interview Questions That Are Illegal To Ask

We have all been on the other side of the hiring table. Whether it’s to hopefully start a new job at a different company, or going for the dream position within the company you’re already at, the race to the finish line requires a Q&A session.

But did you know there are actually 11 common questions that are illegal for interviewers to ask potential new hires?

In an article published by Business Insider, 11 questions are listed that you can legally refuse to answer should you ever get asked them during a job interview.

Curious to know what they are? Check out the list below.

Have you ever been arrested?

This one seems like a mistake, right? How many times have you seen on a job application the question, “Have you every been convicted of a felony?” Well, legally an employer can’t ask for your arrest record, but they can ask if you have ever been convicted of a specific crime.

Are you married?

This answer reveals your sexual orientation which cannot be used as a reason you weren’t hired for the job.

What religious holidays do you practice?

Discrimination against religious beliefs is illegal.

Do you have Children?

An employer might ask this to help get an idea of the work schedule you can commit to, but basing your hire around you having children, or thinking about having children soon, is unlawful.

What country are you from?

Employers cannot ask for your national origin, but they can ask if you can legally work in a certain country if it correlates to the job.

Is English your first language?

They can ask if you are proficient in multiple languages, but not inquire about your native tongue.

Do you have outstanding debt?

You cannot be asked about your debt, money managing skills, or if you own property.

Do you socially drink?

The Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 protects recovering alcoholics and those in treatment. Under this act you do not have to disclose any information about a disability.

When was the last time you used illegal drugs?

Employers can ask if you currently use illegal drugs, however.

How long have you been working?

Anything that might reveal your age is illegal to ask to prevent against age discrimination. Employers cannot ask for you birthday or the years you graduated from high school or college. They can ask how many years of experience you have in a specific field or industry.

What type of discharge did you receive in the military?

They cannot ask about your education, training or work experience received while enlisted as well.