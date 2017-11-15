Some Retail Stores Closing On Thanksgiving Day

Interested in getting your holiday shopping done early this year? Well, some stores are choosing to forgo staying open on Thanksgiving day and opting to close their doors instead.

Traditionally retailers would remain closed on Thanksgiving, but in recent years many decided to remain open for business in order to cash in on early Black Friday shoppers.

In 2013 retailers like Target, Best Buy, Macy’s and Walmart announced they would be opening their doors in the evening to eager shoppers.

Much of this had to do with the fact that Thanksgiving turned into the biggest day for online shopping, according to Market Watch.

In an attempt to lure consumers into the store and gain some of the business online sites were receiving, stores opened their doors and started the Black Friday shopping frenzy early. As a result, many national retailers saw a huge profit by doing so.

But this year things are changing, and some retailers who have normally maintained holiday hours are letting their customers know they will be closed instead.

ABC7, California’s ABC affiliate, released a complete list of retailers who are choosing to stay open, and those who have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some retailers choosing to stay open include Best Buy, JCPenny, Macy’s, Target, Walmart and Toys R Us. Most stores on the list open between 4 and 5 p.m., with Toys R Us opening at 2 p.m. and Walmart remaining open all day.

Those added to the list of retailers remaining closed include Costco, Dillard’s, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, and Marshalls.

REI is the only retailer closed on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Although getting a jump start on holiday shopping might not happen as soon as Thanksgiving day, many stores are anticipating a busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For a complete list of retailers who are either open or closed on Thanksgiving day, click here to head over to ABC’s website. They will be updating the list as retailers announce their holiday hours.