The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2017 Is ‘Save More, Spend Less’

Posted By

This last year has been a doozy, and apparently in more ways than one.

And with 2017 around the corner, what we hope to see in the new year appears to be more than a slimmer waist line.

Instead of the typical resolutions like loosing weight or adopting a healthier diet, the top New Year’s resolution for 2017 is to save more pennies, and spend less.

A recent survey conducted by GoBankingRates.com asked 3,000 participants to choose a resolution from their list.

Options included ‘Improve my credit score,’ ‘Pay down debt,’ and ‘Make a large purchase.’

Out of all the financial resolutions listed, ‘Save more, spend less’ was the top pick at just over 22 percent voting for that resolution, according to GoBankingRates.com.

‘Pay down debt’ came in close second, and was most popular among the Baby Boomers, those ranging in ages 55 to 64.

Surprisingly, Millennials did not vote to ‘Pay down debt’ as their top resolution, despite the amount of student loans that continue to plaque the generation.

However, the findings of the survey are not a big surprise. In a previous survey, GoBankingRates found that 69 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings account.

And with the middle class dwindling and getting closer to living paycheck to paycheck, it’s not surprising that most people are looking to seriously save some dough.

Horror stories of what it will cost for Millennials to retire is possibly another reason why most are electing to spend less in 2017.

Whether it’s saving for the future, or saving to help get out of debt, it appears that 2017 will be a modest year if people stick to their resolution.

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Why Millennials Should Start Saving Now Save Money on your Mobile Phone Bill – A Few Practical Tips SHOULD YOU SAVE MONEY IN YOUR 20’S? Making a Meaningful “New Year’s Resolution” Haunted Hotels You Can Actually Spend The Night In

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Why Millennials Should Start Saving Now Save Money on your Mobile Phone Bill – A Few Practical Tips SHOULD YOU SAVE MONEY IN YOUR 20’S? Making a Meaningful “New Year’s Resolution” Haunted Hotels You Can Actually Spend The Night In

Share This Article On
Dec 2016 Fiat of Scottsdale Fiat 500L
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *