Alice Cooper Does The ‘Big Top’ For Golf Tournament

Teenagers are growing up fast these days and dealing with some pretty scary stuff.
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl Cooper, have made it a mission to give teens an alternative to the gang and drug lifestyle.
Twice a year the Coopers and a few of their celebrity friends come together to raise funds for their Solid Rock Teen Center.
This year’s celebrity golf tournament was held at Las Sendas Golf Center in Mesa, Arizona. The Cirque Du Coup event had a circus/carnival theme.
The Coopers were in “Big Top” attire, and so were the teens who performed during the dinner on Sunday night. Letitia Frye was the auctioneer for the evening. One of the most notable silent auction items was a week at Patrick Warburton’s cabin.
On Monday, the golf event featured celebrities including Robby Krieger from The Doors, Patrick Warburton from Seinfeld, Danny Seraphine from Chicago, and Tommy Thayer from Kiss.
Even some athletes joined in on the fun. NHL players Cale Huls and Wayne McBean attended, and so did NFL Cardinal Andre Wadsworth, and former NBA Laker Maurice Evans.
The title sponsors for the event were Airpark Dodge and Chrysler Jeep. Other sponsors included Venues of Scottsdale, the Gordon Group, Las Sendas Golf Club, and Callaway.
After the Monday morning breakfast the golfers took the course.
The winners of the golf tournament were treated to a customized leather jacket featuring a one-of-a-kind Alice Cooper logo.
The event was exciting and successful for all who attended and showed their support for the charity.
To find out how you can contribute to Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center go to their website, or check out their Facebook page.
