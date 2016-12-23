The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Amazon Wants You To Give Back Old Boxes

Posted By

Amazon has paired with Goodwill to make giving back even easier with the Give Back Box program.

Instead of throwing away your Amazon box once your goodies arrive, fill the empty box with items you no longer want or need, tape it up, and get ready to donate.

Simply go to GiveBackBox.com to print out your free shipping label to place on the box.

Next, let UPS or USPS know you have a donation and they will schedule to pick up the package and send it to the nearest participating Goodwill.

Fill the box with clothing, home accessories, or any items that you no longer have use for to help keep Goodwill stocked for those in need.

The only items not allowed to be donated are electronics.

The revenue from the donated goods that are sold go to help support employment placement, job training, and other programs that help the community.

The program aims to help bring life back to your empty Amazon boxes, according to the program’s website.

So many toss their Amazon boxes once they are opened and unpacked. Now, there is a sustainable and useful way to repurpose the old boxes.

And what a great time of year to start participating! With Christmas just two days away, and plenty of Amazon orders being received carrying Christmas gifts, instead of throwing away the boxes just fill them with unwanted items and send them away to Goodwill.

The Give Back Box program aims to help make donating even easier with just three simple steps including free shipping.

Visit the website to print your free shipping label here and start giving back today.

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Gift Boxes To Satisfy Everyone On Your Christmas List Give Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a TimeGive Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a Time 5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays Give Yourself the Gift of “Gut” Health This Holiday Season Give Back to your Customers

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Gift Boxes To Satisfy Everyone On Your Christmas List Give Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a TimeGive Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a Time 5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays Give Yourself the Gift of “Gut” Health This Holiday Season Give Back to your Customers

Share This Article On
Dec 2016 Fiat of Scottsdale-2 Fiat 500
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *