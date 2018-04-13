‘Give Back Box’ Helping Make Donations Easier Than Ever Before

Spring is here, and with that comes spring cleaning. I bet out of all the spaces in your house the closet needs some TLC right away, am I right?

And how great does it feel when you have finally cleaned out your closet and purged it of all the items you no longer have use for anymore? Like a million pounds has been lifted, until you realize you have a ton of stuff to haul to a donation center.

Enter Give Back Box, the quick an easy way to donate your unwanted items straight from home.

All you have to do is pack up a shipping box with the clothing or household items, print off the prepaid shipping label straight from the Give Back Box website, and ship it off to be collected, sorted and donated.

The company was started in 2012 by Monika Wiela who was running an online shoe store while living in Chicago. Two things were on Wiela’s mind while running her business, how to help the homeless she encountered everyday, and a way to make better use of all the cardboard boxes in her warehouse.

After doing some research, Wiela also discovered a huge amount of the US’s clothing and tapestry end up in landfills, 11 million tons to be exact.

An idea was born. By recycling her shipping boxes, Wiela could help people donate their items instead of throwing them away. A way to combat the growing landfills all while bringing unwanted items to those who have need for them.

Now, Give Back Box is partnered with various online retailers such as Amazon, Overstock and Nordstrom to reuse the shipping boxes customers receive their online purchases in to pack and reuse for donations.

Once the box is ready to be shipped, you simply drop it off at a UPS or USPS location, or have the box scheduled for pickup. It’s as easy as 1-2-3.

For more information on giving back through the Give Back Box program, visit their website. There you can find all the details on how to print, pack and ship your items while learning more about the program’s story.