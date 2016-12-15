Give Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a Time

The holidays are approaching quickly, and it reflects in the frantic shopping and gift-giving buzzing around us. However, the holidays can be a very selfish time for individuals. Yes, people are buying gifts for other people, but the tend to be people we personally know and love. It is much easier to give gifts to an individual you have a personal connection to, rather to someone that you don’t.

What isn’t always as simple is giving gifts to people you have never met. However, it can be one of the most fulfilling feelings. All around the country, and even the world, are individuals that cannot afford to enjoy the holidays. These poor people are needy, homeless, in shelters, or in foster care.

So, on top of gift giving and spending time toward the holidays for you family and friends, why not trying donate items, or even just your time, to those in need?

Purchasing Gifts for the Needy

If you would prefer to buy a brand new present for those in need of donations for Christmas and other holidays this season, there are tons of websites that allow you to do so! You can set the price range, sponsor a child or a family, and get shopping! You can never go wrong with gift donation.

Some Online Sites to Gift Give:

Toys for Tots

Be An Elf

Donating Gently Used Items



If giving completely brand new gifts isn’t in your personal budget, they giving gently used gifts is always another option! Like the old saying goes, one man’s trash, another man’s treasure. Now, of course you wouldn’t be giving anything remotely close to trash to these people in need of assistance. But maybe you can donate those old clothes that no longer fit you, or those toys your kids played with only once. You could even donate old technology you no longer have a need for.

Two Popular Donation Organizations:



Goodwill

Salvation Army

Giving Your Time

Some people feel the best kind of donation, or the only donation they can sometimes manage, is donating time and effort. Sometimes, just sending a helping hand can make all he different, especially this time of year. Plus, if you get the whole family involved, it can teach a sense of brotherly love and need for community outreach that isn’t always experiences when giving monetarily.

Some Places You Can Donate Your Time:

Meals on Wheels

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance