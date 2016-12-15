The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Give Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a Time

Posted By

Give Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a TimeThe holidays are approaching quickly, and it reflects in the frantic shopping and gift-giving buzzing around us. However, the holidays can be a very selfish time for individuals. Yes, people are buying gifts for other people, but the tend to be people we personally know and love. It is much easier to give gifts to an individual you have a personal connection to, rather to someone that you don’t.

What isn’t always as simple is giving gifts to people you have never met. However, it can be one of the most fulfilling feelings. All around the country, and even the world, are individuals that cannot afford to enjoy the holidays. These poor people are needy, homeless, in shelters, or in foster care.

So, on top of gift giving and spending time toward the holidays for you family and friends, why not trying donate items, or even just your time, to those in need?

Purchasing Gifts for the Needy

If you would prefer to buy a brand new present for those in need of donations for Christmas and other holidays this season, there are tons of websites that allow you to do so! You can set the price range, sponsor a child or a family, and get shopping! You can never go wrong with gift donation.

Some Online Sites to Gift Give:

Toys for Tots

Be An ElfGive Back This Holiday Season One Donation At a Time

Donating Gently Used Items

If giving completely brand new gifts isn’t in your personal budget, they giving gently used gifts is always another option! Like the old saying goes, one man’s trash, another man’s treasure. Now, of course you wouldn’t be giving anything remotely close to trash to these people in need of assistance. But maybe you can donate those old clothes that no longer fit you, or those toys your kids played with only once. You could even donate old technology you no longer have a need for.

Two Popular Donation Organizations:

Goodwill

Salvation Army

Giving Your Time

Some people feel the best kind of donation, or the only donation they can sometimes manage, is donating time and effort. Sometimes, just sending a helping hand can make all he different, especially this time of year. Plus, if you get the whole family involved, it can teach a sense of brotherly love and need for community outreach that isn’t always experiences when giving monetarily.

Some Places You Can Donate Your Time:

Meals on Wheels

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Read More on SmartFem...

Remember What’s Important This Holiday Season This Holiday Season Give Back to your Customers What To Look For Before Donating To A Charity Four Ways to Enjoy A “Guilt-Free” Holiday Season Handling Your Holiday Stress

Author: Kristiana Faddoul

Kristiana Faddoul joined SmartFem.com in July of 2015 in hopes of expanding her experience in the world of print journalism and magazine writing. Some of her responsibilities at SmartFem.com include content producing, editing, interviewing, and taking photography for the magazine. Kristiana is currently an undergraduate broadcast major at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the Arizona State University. She plans to take the wildlife route of journalism, and one day work for Animal Planet on the Discovery Network as a videographer or producer. Kristiana strives to make her writing both entertaining and educational, hoping to really bring her environmental education to the surface along with the multitude of topics she covers.

Outside of SmartFem: In her spare time, Kristiana can be heard DJing for Blaze Radio, KASC 1330AM and blazeradioonline.com on the ASU campus. When she isn’t involved in her journalism, Kristiana relaxes in her room playing video games, heads out with her friends and boyfriend on the town, and acts in plays and musicals around the valley. She is a secret nerd who loves adventure.

Read More on SmartFem...

Remember What’s Important This Holiday Season This Holiday Season Give Back to your Customers What To Look For Before Donating To A Charity Four Ways to Enjoy A “Guilt-Free” Holiday Season Handling Your Holiday Stress

Share This Article On
Dec 2016 Fiat of Scottsdale Fiat 500L
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *