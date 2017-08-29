How You Can Lend A Helping Hand to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey Hits

As I hope the majority, if not all readers, are aware of already, there is a massive hurricane/tropical storm hitting Houston, Texas currently. Hurricane Harvey has already caused mass destruction in a matter of days, leaving 10 dead and many others injured. Streets are flooded with over 30 inches of rain, and more to come. According to an article about the storm posted by the New York Times, “By the time the storm ends, some areas may see more than 50 inches of rain, forecasters said.”

Houses have been ripped to pieces, massive trees have been unrooted from the hearth, and people have been literally swimming for their very lives. Photos have surfaced of citizens driving speedboats down neighborhood streets, of pet owners carrying their fur babies over their heads, and of law enforcement and emergency response teams evacuating families by helicopter.

The last time I personally witnessed a storm this severe was when hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans back in 2005. But of course, the two storms have their differences, with Harvey being terrible but not as catastrophic as Katrina.

“The affected area includes some of Texas’ most populous cities, stretching along the state’s Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi to Houston, and inland to Austin and San Antonio. Parts of Louisiana are also expecting heavy rain,” said the New York Times.

How You Can Help

With so many people affected by this environmental travesty, I personally starting wondering how I could contribute to relief efforts.

Donation

The leading outreach team dealing with Hurricane Harvey is the American Red Cross. Not only is this organization sending volunteers over to Texas to assist with relief efforts, but they are accepting donations to provide medical attention and other needed care to victims of the hurricane. Another place to donate would be to the AmeriCares Foundation. Their website is taking donations ranging from $50.00 all the way to $1,000+ to assist relief efforts.

Spread the Word



All over Facebook, and other social media platforms, I have witnessed friends of mine rally for support through donations and raised money for those in Texas needing aid. Twenty-one-year-old Stephen Sydnor, a senior at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and former Houston resident, has been pushing for the help of his friends and family in raising money and spreading the word on the hurricane’s effects.

Others like him are informing their followers on Hurricane Harvey’s effects, and are either raising money or donating themselves. So don’t worry about trying to join an active volunteer group to physically go over and help in Texas. Sometimes just spreading the word and helping from home is the best we can do to offer our love and support from afar.

All I know is that I will be praying for Houston and the other cities hurt by the hurricane’s wrath, and will do my best to offer a helping hand from Arizona.