5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays

Last week I talked about listening: this week it’s all about reading!

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s easy to just buy any gift off the shelf and give without meaning, but here at SmartFem we always encourage the best and smartest gift-giving.

Personally, my favorite time of year is the week in between Christmas and New Years. The atmosphere is relaxed, chilly outside and with nothing to do or celebrate, I always resort to reading! Why not make yourself an educated feminist and give the gift of a feminist book– or even request one yourself!?

So, we’ve put together a list of the top Feminist books to read this holiday season.

“Bad Feminist” By Roxane Gay

Number one on this list and number one in my heart; this book is for the Modern Feminist! Gay openly explores all aspects of feminism with her own personal stories, worries. She makes the book an easy and insightful new perspective on feminism.

Highlights: Gay is not afraid to address sex and feminist views and it’s awesome.

“ I Am That Girl: How to Speak Your Truth, Discover Your Purpose, and #bethatgirl” By Alexis Jones

This book inspired a movement of women to create an organization named after the book, “I am that Girl.” This book will become your mantra for every tough moment you go through in life, and will ignite your inner passion. Asking the questions, “What’s your passion? What’s your purpose? Who do you want to be?”

Highlights: You become connected to a huge global network of inspirational women, #bethatgirl.

“The Good Body” By Eve Ensler

This artistic, journalistic, monologue collection is a three in one book all about women’s stories, through the lense of Ensler’s own body image issues. The Vagina Monologues author takes us on a journey around the world and through the minds of dozens of women. The play/book explores women’s body struggles throughout the globe.

Highlights: A relatable body book that you can read whenever, mostly short-story style, creative and not a ranty feminist book.

“Bossy pants” by Tina Fey

This is one of my favorite go-to books, one I keep by the side of my bed at all times. I can pick up at any section of the book and enjoy it. The book is a narrative about Fey’s life and has quick wit, media insights, prolonged puns, a strong narrative and lots of real laugh-out-loud moments.

Highlights: A great quick and happy read over your holiday, light and funny, and feminist related. What’s better than that!?

“The Complete Collected Poems of Maya Angelou” by Maya Angelo



A collection of some of the greatest moments of all time that explore life as an African woman, caregiver, feminist, and so much more. The brevity and sharp self awareness mixed with the warm words and comforting tone make this book desirable. This is a feminist, self loving staple.

Highlights: You are reading Maya Angelou! Also, poems are non committal- read one or read ten, still great!