A Quick Look At 2017

The whirlwind year of 2017 is almost over, and as we say farewell let’s take a moment to look back at how crazy of a year it truly was.

Let’s start with something fun and simple – Starbucks releasing their Unicorn Frappuccino. The mess of pink and purple colors was swirled into a blended drink that was so sweet it could knock out a unicorn. It sold out like crazy and baristas everywhere shared their personal horror stories of how complex of a drink it was to make. Luckily the craze died down and Starbucks went back to normal with their holiday favorites.

Women Made history with the monumental march that took place around the world. On January 21, women gathered in solidarity to protest the proposed legislation of newly elected president, Donald Trump. From human rights issues to healthcare, women, men, and children marched to stand up for their rights. The day became a historical day in history with an estimated five million participants in the U.S. alone.

Speaking of Trump, he became the 45th president of the United States. From Twitter tirades to interesting estimations of how many people were actually at his inauguration, Trump entered his four year term with a country closely watching how we plans to make America great again.

Hollywood was turned upside down when its highest roller, Harvey Weinstein, was accused numerous times of sexual assault and harassment. Roughly 84 women came forward accusing the producer of inappropriate behavior ranging from unwanted sexual advances to allegations of rape. The Hollywood mogul quickly found himself in hot water when, despite his denial of the various allegations, was fired from the Weinstein Company and banned from various entertainment organizations including BAFTA and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

With the scandal sweeping through Hollywood, the #Metoo movement gained wide attention after actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the hashtag to help bring awareness to how common sexual harassment really is. Soon after Milano’s tweet, the new hashtag became the number one trending hashtag on Twitter and ignited a massive movement to help end sexual assault and harassment.

Although this is no where near a complete list of crazy things to happen in 2017, even with just a brief look back it’s clear to see although it was a year full of crazy moments, there was also a huge call for social and political change.

