Why Americans Love The Royal Family

Sound the horns, Duchess Kate is pregnant with the third royal baby!

As soon as news broke that Kate was expecting the couple’s third child, the world as we knew it focused solely on this piece of information for about 24 hours straight.

Hurricanes are taking out islands but hey, we’re going to get another royal baby!

Don’t get me wrong, it’s happy news, and perhaps not every news station halted their daily broadcast for it, but most made it a point to squeeze something in the rundown.

But why is America so infatuated with the British royal family?

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in America we don’t have such a thing. Never was America ruled by a monarchy, and we have no idea what it’s like to have a Queen of the Commonwealth.

The closest this country has ever been to having something of a royal family was perhaps the Kennedys, and even then we don’t have daily breaking news over a member of the Kennedy family.

So it comes back to the fact that in reality none of the wealthiest American families are royal families. Their status and wealth are all based off their success in business, not because they are heir to the throne, and none of them get to inherit the title of prince or princess regardless of how much money and fame they have.

Wrapping our minds around the fact that someone just simply inherits that title because of luck is crazy to us. They are famous for being famous.

Or, perhaps it has something to do with the generations who were raised on the Disney Train full of princes and princesses.

From the time we were kids we watched how magical it would be to become a princess, to marry our prince charming and live happily ever after in a castle.

And, in a sense, that’s exactly what Kate Middleton did. Yes, she comes from a wealthy family, but she is a commoner. She met William at college and the rest is royal history. It’s the epitome of a fairy tale come true.

So whether it’s the fairy tale story we have been engrained to believe in, or the fact that we are intrigued by something we will never have, the truth is Americans are still pretty infatuated with the royal family.