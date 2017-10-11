The music industry like all things is changing and has been disrupted by technology. Join us on C-Suite TV as Lea Woodford of SmartFem.com and SmartFem TV talks with legendary rocker Alice Cooper and Sheryl Cooper. Watch Alice as he discusses the challenges and changes in the music industry and what it takes to make it in the business then and now.

Alice describes what life is like on the road and how he has managed to create a multi-generational fan base. Alice also shares his experience on stage with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of the Hollywood Vampires. Whether you are a musician looking to go pro or just a music fan you will want to watch this entertaining and informative interview on C-Suite TV.