The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

On A Bad Date? Order This Shot

Posted By

On a bad date? Just order a shot.

The Iberian Rooster, a restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida, even has a special shot just for bad dates. It’s called the “Angel Shot,” and it means so much more than just ordering a drink.

In the women’s restroom there is a sign posted stating if you’re on a bad date, feel weird or uncomfortable, or need a way out from the date, to simply go to the bar and as the bartender for an “Angel Shot.”

Ordering the shot let’s the bartender know you need help. There are even different variations of the shot one can order depending on the severity of the situation.

Ordering an “Angel Shot Neat” signals the bartender you need to be escorted to your vehicle. An “Angel Shot with ice” notifies the bartender to call you an Uber or Lyft, and an “Angel shot with lime” tells the bartender you need him to call the police.

The idea came to the owner of The Iberian Rooster from a bar in London which had the same concept. The sign in the ladies room instructed women to order a drink called the “Angela” if they needed help.

The code word for a drink that signals someone in need of assistance was an idea the restaurant owner liked, and decided to instill in his own place of business, according to the Daily News.

It’s really a genius idea, and one that many restaurants and bars should start to put into place, if they haven’t already done so.

With so many people using online dating sites and apps, staying safe is always key, especially if your gut is telling you something is off.

 

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Dating Safety- What to Do Before, During, and After Your Date GOOGLING BEFORE A FIRST DATE: CREEPY OR SMART? DISASTER DATE: THE LITTLE BLACK BOOK MIXUP Arsenic Levels in Wine: It’s Not as Bad as You Think Eliminate Your Dog’s Bad Breath

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Dating Safety- What to Do Before, During, and After Your Date GOOGLING BEFORE A FIRST DATE: CREEPY OR SMART? DISASTER DATE: THE LITTLE BLACK BOOK MIXUP Arsenic Levels in Wine: It’s Not as Bad as You Think Eliminate Your Dog’s Bad Breath

Share This Article On
Jan 2017 Fiat of Scottsdale-2 500x
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *