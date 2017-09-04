Cardi B Highest Charting Woman Rapper Since 2014

Cardi B‘s anthem “Bodak Yellow” officially tops the Billboard 100 at number 3 last week. This makes her the only female rapper to have a chart-topping single since Nicki Minaj in 2014 with her Sir-Mix-a-Lot inspired anthem “Anaconda.”

As a woman of color and an artist, Cardi B is definitely capitalizing off of her success, but has claimed in the media she is not trying to usurp anyone’s throne. At the MTV Video Music Awards she was interviewed saying that she has no “beef” with anyone.

“I just want to make music and make money. I don’t have time to look at other women and what they are doing,” she said at the awards show.

The rap genre has long been known for its ability to exploit women and then disrespect female rappers. In 2016 and 2017 female rappers have made enormous strides in the genre. Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Young MA, Kamaiyah, now Cardi B, and a handful of other women have had chart toppers in the past two years.

The 24-year old Cardi B announced plans to drop her debut album in October 2017. She currently has two mixtapes released but this debut album will hopefully be everything fans need as a follow up to “Bodak Yellow.”