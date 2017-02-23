BassAss Black Feminists

R-E-S-P-E-C-T find out what it means to me!

It’s February, and that means it’s black history month. Here at Smartfem, we like to celebrate all women, but especially ones you can learn, grow, and become a more badass woman from.

I’m no one with out the amazing women that have supported me, and I fully believe every woman needs her heros. Histoys Black women do not get the credit they deserve.

Today I’m going to highlight respected women you should celebrate this black history month.

Ida B. Wells.

Before there was Rosa Parks there was Ida B Wells. Born in the south during the civil war she rose beyond her situational struggles and became an earl leader in the civil rights movement. She was a journalist, newspapers editor, activist, suffragette, and feminist. The leader of the first antilynching campaign, she was a courageous woman and role model to us all.

bell hooks

hooks is force to be reckoned will. She is an author, poet, feminist and social advocate. hooks was the first feminist writer to expand my worldview of feminism and its effects on all women, not just white women. Her work continues to define and effect the modern definition of feminism

Oprah Winfrey

the woman, the movement, the legend. Often called the most powerful woman in the world, she began her life in extreme poverty. Pushing past her barriers, she used her talents and abilities to become the first black female news anchor and youngest anchor on her local Nashville station. Deeply co nnected to her audience she succeeded and starts her own production company, Harpo, after the start of her hour-long talk show. Vocal

about her own weight issues and past sexual assault she helped shine a light on LGBTQ, race, gender, ethnicity, and religious struggles. Today, Oprah’s personal brand of positive continues to make ripples of positively in every community.

As a feminist, these are some of my personal role models. These women have shaped me and I encourage you to find an celebrate your own strong, powerful, black female role model.