Disney Wants Their Princesses To Dream Big

Raise your hand if you ever wanted to be a Disney princess when you were a little girl?

Even actress Kristen Bell explained her excitement when she landed the role of Anna in Disney’s animated movie “Frozen.”

Being a princess seemed like a real perk. Even real-life princess Kate Middleton seems to have a bigger smile when sporting her diamond encrusted crown.

But with all the positives around being a princess came a few negatives, like the never ending need to be rescued, and the notion that in order to live happily ever after every princess needed a prince charming.

But Disney wants to change the narrative with their new campaign, #DreamBigPrincess.

The global campaign was first launched in 2016, but has been revamped to include a photography element. The project calls on 19 women photographers from all over the world to create a photo series showcasing empowered girls and women.

But it’s not just up to the pros to showcase how extraordinary women and girls are. The campaign also calls on the public to submit powerful photos on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.

For every like or share each photo receives, Disney will donate $1 to the UN’s Girl Up Foundation. The goal is to raise $1 million for the foundation which promotes leadership and empowerment in young girls and women.

The campaign’s goal is to remind girls that princesses can still be strong, independent women.

Recently, Disney princesses like Anna from “Frozen” and Merida from “Brave” have helped break the notion that princesses need saving or a man to make life complete.

The campaign runs until October 11. For more information on the campaign, or to view the 19 photographers and their photo series, click here to visit the Dream Big Princess website.