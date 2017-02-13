The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Four Last Minute Valentine’s Day Plans For You and Your Love

Posted By

Four Last Minute Valentine's Day Plans For You and Your LoveWith one day and counting until the either anticipated or loathed Valentine’s Day, couples all around (whether they really care for the holiday or not) are running around making last minute preparations. Folks are buying gifts, making reservations, setting plans, etc. If you’re like me, you have had your gifts and plans prepped and ready to go for over a few weeks now. However, if you are one of the people currently scrambling around, realizing you waited until the last minute to prep for V-Day, then don’t worry! You are definitely not alone, and you definitely are not as screwed as you think.

These four last minute Valentine’s Day plans are the perfect way to make the day of love extra special, without having to sell your soul for a reservation or extremely expensive gift.

At Home Romantic Fondue Party

I saw a video on Youtube the other week about cute, at home ideas you and your loved one can do for Valentine’s Day. One of my favorite suggestions was to have a romantic fondue party! The video showed a tutorial, first explaining how to set the scene. Get all the basic romantic items: rose petals, candles, soft music, dim lighting, nice plates, and then the fondue ingredients. You can do a savory fondue, a sweet fondue, or both. For the savory, just prepare a plate of your favorite meat hors d’oeuvres, bready-related snacks (crackers, pretzels, little toast, pieces of bread, etc.), a variety of melted cheeses, and your skewers. For the sweet fondue, you can use different chocolates or caramel. Then just get fruit (strawberries, bananas, apples, etc.), marshmallows, and of course the skewers. Melt, dip, eat, and enjoy!

Dinner, Drinks,  and Dancing

If your Valentine isn’t into spending time at home and would prefer a night out on the town, then go for the triple D option; dinner, drinks, and then dancing. Get dressed up and head to a nice restaurant where reservations aren’t needed. The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Changs, Kona Grill, Yard House, or BJ’s are always good options. Get drinks with dinner, or head out to the fancier bars after. Grab a drink or two, then whoosh your lover off to a club for a night of dancing. The whirlwind of locations and fun is enough to make anyone think they are on one of those energetic dates only seen in movies.

At Home Spa Night

Again, if heading out isn’t for you and your Valentine, maybe a relaxing spa night spent in would be more of an appealing evening. Anyone can turn their bathroom into a personal spa. After thoroughly cleaning and removing items off of the counter, stick some flower petals, candles, bars or soap, and maybe even some decorative stones on the counter. Grab some face masks, lotion, bubble bath soap or bath bombs, robes, and slippers from Four Last Minute Valentine's Day Plans For You and Your Lovethe store. Turn on relaxing music, and hop into the bubble bath with your lover (or with a glass of wine too if you want). After your romantic soak, get out and put on the robes, slippers, and then apply each other’s face masks together (if your man has never done it before, it becomes a cute and silly experience). Finish off the spa night with massages. It’s a romantic and relaxing option for you and your love, and pretty inexpensive as well.

Romantic Stargazing Picnic

Night picnics are just so romantic, don’t you think? Most of us women have had fantasies about candle lit picnics by the lake, ocean, at the park, or even in the backyard (if you have a nice one). Gather your picnic materials: blanket, candles, food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils, and a food carrier. You’ll get extra brownie points if you can find an actual picnic basket to transport all these items. An assortment of finger foods tend to be the best for for transportation. Plus, when put together, they actually make a pretty satisfying meal.

So don’t let the idea of last minute planning get you down this Valentine’s Day. Spending the day or night with your special someone doesn’t have to be hard. Get a little creative, put in some effort, and let your love shine through!

Read More on SmartFem...

The Faces of Love Love Me… Love Me Not Last Minute Christmas Shopping- The How-To Guide for Procrastinators The Faces of Love: A Falling out of Love Story Be Prepared to Fall in Love: Waffle Love

Author: Kristiana Faddoul

Kristiana Faddoul joined SmartFem.com in July of 2015 in hopes of expanding her experience in the world of print journalism and magazine writing. Some of her responsibilities at SmartFem.com include content producing, editing, interviewing, and taking photography for the magazine. Kristiana is currently an undergraduate broadcast major at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the Arizona State University. She plans to take the wildlife route of journalism, and one day work for Animal Planet on the Discovery Network as a videographer or producer. Kristiana strives to make her writing both entertaining and educational, hoping to really bring her environmental education to the surface along with the multitude of topics she covers.

Outside of SmartFem: In her spare time, Kristiana can be heard DJing for Blaze Radio, KASC 1330AM and blazeradioonline.com on the ASU campus. When she isn’t involved in her journalism, Kristiana relaxes in her room playing video games, heads out with her friends and boyfriend on the town, and acts in plays and musicals around the valley. She is a secret nerd who loves adventure.

Read More on SmartFem...

The Faces of Love Love Me… Love Me Not Last Minute Christmas Shopping- The How-To Guide for Procrastinators The Faces of Love: A Falling out of Love Story Be Prepared to Fall in Love: Waffle Love

Share This Article On
Jan 2017 Fiat of Scottsdale Fiat 500
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *