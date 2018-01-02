New Movement Tells People Time’s Up on Sexual Harassment

A new movement is sweeping into the new year without sparing a single moment.

As the world ushered in 2018, 300 actresses, producers, and other Hollywood A-listers ushered in the new year with a new hashtag, #TimesUp.

The new initiative aims to remove sexual harassment not only from within Hollywood, but from blue collar jobs as well, according to Refinery 29.

In a full-page ad running in The New York Times, 700,000 female farmworkers wrote a letter of solidarity standing with those who have helped bring sexual harassment and assault to the forefront, bringing attention and a voice to the issue.

The organization, called Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, is comprised of Latina farmworkers who work or have worked in agriculture, or come from a farmworker family.

In the letter, the organization announces their wish to help continue the fight to bring an end to sexual harassment in the workplace, and to help women stand up for their rights and not feel they must disappear in the shadows.

The letter addresses that although the two industries are different, regardless of status all women feel the same hurt when sexually preyed upon, and the same struggle when deciding to come forward and name their harasser.

In conjunction with the full-page ad, a website has also been created to educate people about the movement and provides people with helpful resources including knowing your rights, how to spot sexual harassment, what to do, and where to turn for help.

The #TimesUp initiative has already raised $13 million for a legal defense fund which will go toward helping those who cannot afford legal fees a chance to come forward with council and assistance.

According to the Time’s Up fact sheet, 1 in 3 women ages 18 to 34 have expereinced sexual harassment in the workplace, and roughly 71 percent never reported it.

And women working in male-dominated industries, like Hollywood, are more likely to experience sexual assault or harassment in the workplace.

By shedding light on the issue and keeping the conversation going, the Time’s Up movement hopes to bring an end to sexual assault and harassment once and for all.

For more information on the #TimesUp movement, check out their website.