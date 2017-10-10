A guide to your 2017 October festivities

The month of October is full of fall festivities. As the pumpkins make their way out, and many prepare for the chills that Halloween brings, you’ll be able to find entertainment for everyone. This can range from a haunted attraction to family friendly events. If you are an Arizonian and looking for something to do in the coming weeks, be on the lookout for events that are taking place near you.

Whether you celebrate Halloween or not, many still enjoy the thrill of the spooky season. If you are looking for a night of fright you can take your pick from many haunted attractions. Here are a few suggestions that will have you jumping every step of the way.

Haunted Attractions:

Fear Farm- Mesa, AZ

Sanctum of Horror- Mesa, AZ

The Crypt Haunted Attractions- Mesa, AZ

13 th Floor Haunted House- Phoenix, AZ

For those of you who are looking for something a little less scary, no need to worry! Arizona has many festivals that offer a variety of activities.

Family Friendly Festivities:

Scottsdale Fall Festival (October 28 th )- If you're looking for just the right amount of thrill and fun, make sure to visit Scottsdale for their annual fall festival. Enjoy a haunted forest, sweet treats, games, and a costume contest. The fun doesn't stop there, end your night with a bang, as they'll close off the evening with a firework show.

Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular (October 27 th – 28 th ) – This family friendly environment offers an array of activities for all ages, including live music, balloon rides, and firework shows! Whether you want to indulge in sweets or do a little shopping, there are dozens of on site vendors. Children can also expect to trick-or-treat, or participate in their nightly costume contest. If that's not satisfying enough, there's always the kid zone, pumpkin patch, or spook trails to keep them entertained.

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party(October 5 th – 29 th )- At the Schnepf Farm, there is entertainment for everyone! Enjoy roller coasters, games, rock climbing, zip lining, miniature golf and hay rides. If that's not intriguing enough, visit the petting zoo, corn maze, farmhouse museum, or enjoy roasting marshmallows at a bonfire. When you not enjoying the food, you can also go to the dog show, BMX show, or enjoy fireworks.

Arizona State Fair (October 6-29th) – The state fair is back in action! Make sure to visit the Phoenix area, and indulge in your favorite fair foods. Enjoy games, rides, music and more. Whether it is a date night or family outing, the state fair has entertainment for all!

If you are looking for something to do, take a look at the events happening near you! This October, there will of course be a lot of fright and thrill to partake in, but you can also expect a lot of family oriented festivals. As you make plans for the festivities you’d like to partake in over the next couple of weeks, do your research. You’d be surprised at how many events are taking place!