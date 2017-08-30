Pink’s Powerful Speech About Staying True To Yourself

On Sunday, August 27, the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards were held in California and like always the show had some wild performances, somber words for the late Chester Bennington, and cries for society to pull together against social injustice.

But perhaps the highlight of the night was when singer/songwriter Pink accepted the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for outstanding work in the music industry.

I mean…. 😍❤️😍 #vmas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

During her acceptance speech, Pink shared a story about a conversation she had with her daughter while on their way to school one morning.

Pink’s daughter, who is 6 years old, expressed to her rockstar mom that she is the ugliest girl she knows because she looks like a boy with long hair.

Pink then shared with the audience that she calmly went home and created a Power Point presentation to share with her daughter that day after school.

“In that presentation were androgynous rockstars,” Pink said to the audience, “and artists who live their truth, are probably made fun of everyday, and inspire the rest of us.”

After showing her daughter legends of the music industry who break boundaries, Pink went on to share that even she deals with people criticizing her for looking too masculine or being too open about her opinions.

But then Pink asked her daughter some very important questions.

“Do you see me changing my body?” Pink asked her daughter.

“No, mama,” her daughter said.

“Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?”

“No, mama.”

“Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?”

“Yes, mama.”

Pink concluded her powerful speech by reminding her daughter, who was in the audience, and her fans to never change for someone else, and to always stay true to who you genuinely are.

She then thanked all the artists, past and present, for being themselves and showing the world it’s ok and cool to be an individual.

But most importantly she looked right at her daughter and said, “You, baby girl, are beautiful.”