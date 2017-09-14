St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to Direct “Dorian Gray” Adaptation

Indie rocker Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, announced she will be directing a female-led version of Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

This film will be Clark’s directorial debut on a full length film. The artist, although a talented musician, is known to dabble in other mediums. This will not be her first time working on a film, but it will be her first official director’s credit on a full length feature film.

Clark had previously worked as a director for a horror film anthology entitled “XX” earlier this year. Her short film, “Birthday Party,” made waves along fans of short film and her own fans as well.

“Dorian Gray” traditionally tells the story of a violent, narcissistic man who retains a youthful appearance while a portrait of him in his attic ages and takes on the physical bearings of his lifestyle. Clark’s adaptation will hopefully touch on female vanity and the differences in aesthetic expectations between men and women. It will be fascinating to see Wilde’s story re-imagined by a woman.

This adaptation is great news for women in film. Not only are we promised excellent female driven content, but it will be created by women behind the scenes as well. This phenomenon will hopefully become commonplace in the future as more women dive into the film industry to break glass ceilings.