The Best BBQ Joints Around the Valley of the Sun

It’s officially summer time, and I hope you know what that means. Time for some delicious barbecue!!! Now, not everyone has the right kind of grill or smoker to make the perfect brisket or rack of ribs, this we know. So instead, you can just hop in the car and take a drive down the road to some of the best barbecue joints around the Valley of the Sun.

Whether you want some perfectly barbecued chicken, beef, or pork, these four spots are guaranteed to get your mouth watering and your stomach grumbling.

Little Miss BBQ

Located on University Drive in Tempe, Little Miss BBQ is a small, hole-in-the-wall joint that is bound to knock your socks off. This little eatery started out as a few people participating in a barbecue competition. After getting a taste for the barbecuing life, the team then decided to open up shop and sell their smokey meats to the general public.

What’s unique about this place is that because it is so small and run out of a tiny local space, they sell out of their delicious goods fast. This is one joint you won’t be able to go to for dinner, but it’s a fantastic lunch spot! Get there before their 4pm closing time for a real tasty slice of BBQ heaven.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

If you’re in the mood for a fancier, more regulated dining experience when you eat your BBQ, head to the Tempe Marketplace for a night (or day) of good eats at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

The minute you walk in your feel like you’re in a BBQ museum. You are able to take a peak at the smokers they use to cook their meats, and are surrounded by tons of different, unique barbecue sauces. Once you get seated you’re welcomed with warm biscuits and sweet butter before the meal.

Opening the menu really gives you an idea of what Lucille’s can bring to the table. Whether its a simple pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac n cheese, or a full platter of Lucille’s Super Feast that feeds up to 10 people with all sorts of meats, you will not be disappointed when walking through those doors.

Bobby Q

The barbecue restaurant with the most “western” feel to it would have to be Bobby Q, located in Phoenix and Mesa. This joint offers a little bit of everything on their menu, giving a real south-west feel to it all! From the decorations, to the smells, to the sounds in the background, the ambience alone doubled with the barbecue aroma makes you want to plop down and get to eating!

Kahleen B. gave her review of the restaurant on Yelp, and she was definitely impressed. “From their Cajun shrimp with toast to their BBQ rolls to their ribs, brisket, and sausage to their mini cinnamon donuts… Bobby Q’s knows how to do it right! Best BBQ hands down.”

Naked BBQ

Another barbecue gem located in Phoenix would be Naked BBQ. Their name truly describes the style of food the restaurant offers, because what you see is definitely what you get. Their menu is simple with a few sandwiches, sides, platters you can choose and customize, and a salad you can customize for good measure.

However, the simplicity has nothing to say about the delicious flavors and well prepared BBQ that is offered to the public. When it comes to Naked BBQ, the simplicity actually helps draw folks in to appreciate the real reason behind the restaurant, their good barbecue!

Jenny H.’s Yelp review says it all. “The aroma is so mesmerizing when you walk in, I was overwhelmed because I wanted everything. I ended up getting a two meat platter with sliced brisket and pulled pork. For my two sides I chose mac and cheese and veggie of the day which was garlic green beans. It also came with a mini corn muffin. Nothing disappointed my taste buds! Flavors were the perfect amount of smokiness and sweetness and melted in my mouth.”