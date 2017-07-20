The world of alternative rock has been shaken once again at the death of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington.

The rock star was found dead Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Police say Bennington had hanged himself in his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

TMZ was the first to report on the incident, saying Bennington had battled his own demons in the past.

“The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male,” said TMZ.

The band was scheduled to continue their One More Light World Tour through November 5th, 2017 ending in Tokyo, Japan. The current status of the world tour is unknown.

Mike Shinoda, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of Linkin Park, sent a tweet this afternoon confirming the tragedy.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington was an Arizona native, born in Phoenix.

The singer was a large tattoo enthusiast, and actually was an investor in the popular tattoo parlor Club Tattoo, which has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Mesa Ariz. as well as two locations in Las Vegas, Nev. Bennington had been an active part of the team since the tattoo parlor’s inception.

Club Tattoo’s website states on its home page, “Originally created in 1995, Chester Bennington (lead singer of rock group Linkin Park) partnered with industry leaders Sean and Thora Dowdell to create the hottest Tattoo Studio in the world; Club Tattoo….and now with 4 studios in Arizona, and 2 in Las Vegas.”

Sean Dowdell was a very close friend of Bennington’s from high school.

SmartFem.com recently spoke to Dowdell on the success of his business, and on his new book “Tattooed Millionaire: Building the Club Tattoo Empire.”

In the interview with Dowdell, he spoke on his friendship with Bennington, discussing the band Grey Daze the two once belonged to.

Although Bennington and Dowdell went their separate ways career-wise, Bennington growing his musical career and Dowdell expanding his love for tattoos and piercings, the two remained close friends throughout their adulthood.

Dowdell posted his own emotional statement and photo on Facebook today, discussing the death of his dear friend.

“The world lost a great Father, husband, musician and one of my best friends today. I truly love you and I’m just heartbroken and crying as I write this. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever known and you will be missed for the rest of my life. See you on the other side my brother. RIP Chester much love,” he said.

It is almost cruelty from the universe that Bennington’s passing occurred a day after SmartFem’s review of Dowdell’s book. The SmartFem team’s thoughts and prayers are with Dowdell and Bennington’s family through this horrible time.

Bennington is survived by his wife wife Talinda Ann Bentley, as well as his six children– Jaime from past partner Elka Brand, his adopted son Isaiah, Draven from first wife Samantha Marie Olit, and children Tyler, Lila and Lilly from current wife Talinda.

Although the future of Linkin Park is currently unclear, what is known is that Bennington will be missed dearly by fans, friends, and family alike. His spirit will live on forever through his passionate music.

R.I.P. Chester, the SmartFem team hopes you have found peace at last.