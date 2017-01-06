The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Baby Box Trend Aims To Help Save Lives

Scotland is following in Finland’s footsteps by providing every new mom with a Baby Box, a box filled with items every newborn needs.

In Finland, the government funded program aims to help lower infant cot death, and in Scotland the program aims to help lower infant poverty rates, according to the Independent.

The box serves as a functioning bassinet, and has a mattress and bedding inside along with diapers, clothes, toys and educational materials. The box holds 50 new items total inside.

In Finland the 80-year-old tradition is widely popular and successful. Finland now has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

It is customary for new Finnish moms to use the Baby Box as a bassinet during the first four months of their baby’s life.

Scotland’s choice to initiate the Baby Box practice aims to help new parents feel better equipped by providing essential items needed at the time of a new baby’s birth.

By supporting new families, Scotland hopes to tackle child poverty and lessen those living in need.

So what about the US?

Out of the most developed countries in the world, the US has one of the highest infant mortality rates, according to The Washington Post.

In 2014 infant mortality rates were 6.1 deaths per every 1,000 infants. The number recorded for 2016 has only slightly dropped, to 5.8 deaths per every 1,000 infants.

In May 2016 Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia decided to try the Baby Box idea by giving new moms the giant gift box.

Philadelphia has a high infant mortality rate, for every 1,000 births 11.2 deaths are recorded, according to Fox News.

The hospital decided to try the Baby Box because of the high safety ratings the box receives for providing a safe place for newborns to sleep.

The boxes are manufactured by The Baby Box Co., but no word as to whether or not the program will last indefinitely.

The program is funded for a year and hopes to receive additional funding to continue giving out boxes, especially if they are a success.

Other countries have begun to adopt the Baby Box practice including Canada, the UK, India, South Africa, Australia and India, with dozens of projects slated for the US.

