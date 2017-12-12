How To Teach Kids About Generosity This Holiday Season

For kids, one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season is all the gifts that come with this time of year.

Tearing through wrapping paper to unveil new toys and rummaging through all the goodies in the stockings are part of the fun traditions celebrated during Christmas.

But what about the other important messages that come with the season, and teaching children giving means more than what they receive?

Parents, there is no shame is wanting to give your children anything and everything their little hearts desire. You want to provide them with all the things you wanted as a child while creating fun memories.

But in the midst of gifting them with expensive toys because they’ve been nice this year, remember this is also a great opportunity to teach them about the importance of giving back, and what it means to be grateful and appreciative for what they have.

Try creating a new Christmas tradition by having your kids go through their toys and clothes and donate items they no longer want to children in need.

This action not only helps teach them to be compassionate, it also reminds them to be thankful for what they have and not take anything for granted. It’s important to teach children the value of things and they are not entitled to the things they want.

Another great way to teach kids about generosity this holiday season is to volunteer at a homeless shelter or food bank. Exposing your children to the realities that other people are less fortunate teaches them valuable lessons about being compassionate toward others and to treat everyone equally regardless of what they have.

Lastly, restraining from over-buying and practicing limits helps to remind kids that not everything they want they get to have.

Showing restraint as a parent by not buying every trinket and learning to say no helps to create boundaries while teaching them better spending habits.

It’s hard work being a parent, but one of the best things any parent can do for their children is to teach them how to give back to their community one good deed at a time.