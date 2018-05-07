Schools Removing Analog Clocks Because Teens Can’t Read Them

They say technology is suppose to make our lives easier, but it looks like it’s causing enough teenagers the inability to tell time on a traditional clock that schools are removing them altogether, according to The Telegraph.

That’s right, in the UK various schools are looking to ditch analog clocks and replace them with digital, mainly because kids and teens are so use to seeing digital time on their phones they are having trouble correctly reading a clock face.

Teens struggling to accurately tell time have been complaining to their teachers, adding that it’s especially stressful when taking tests because they are unable to determine how much time they have left.

Many UK schools require high schoolers to take vigorous tests during the school year in testing halls. Not being able to tell the time adds stress to an already stressful day.

The goal is to replace analog clocks with digital to avoid unnecessary stress and better use of time during testing.

And it’s not just UK children having issues reading a traditional clock face. Kids in the US are also struggling to learn how to tell time on anything but a digital clock.

In Oklahoma City, more than 150 kids took a 15 question time telling survey at their school and only 31 students passed, 15 of them with a perfect score.

Even The Boys and Girls Club of America have launched a special program to help teach children how to properly tell time by sending them home with wristwatches so they can practice telling time on an actual clock face.

But the hindrance of not being able to tell time is only one issue our dependency on technology is causing.

Some children are having a hard time holding pens and pencils because they are failing to develop the proper motor skills and muscle strength needed to do so.

Why? Because there is too much time spent using iPads and touch screen devices that kids are not developing the skills required to hold a control a pencil.

Even speech delays are being seen by pediatric doctors in children under the age of 2 years old who spend too much time using iPads as learning tools.

Overall, doctors suggest not allowing children to become overly dependent on technology, and reminding parents it’s crucial they still learn basic functions the good ol’ fashioned way.