Americans Spend $1,200 A Year On Fast Food

Whoa! A new study shows the average American spends roughly $1,200 a year on fast food.

The study was commissioned by OnePoll.com, according to the Daily Mail, and surveyed 1,000 adults.

The results showed the average American buys fast food twice a week, spending roughly $12.50 on each meal, with the most common fast food items purchased being burgers, pizza and fried chicken.

The study also asked participants why they choose fast food over meals prepared at home. Some said their schedules were too hectic to worry about making home-cooked meals, while others admitted being too lazy to cook at home.

Some admitted that fast food tastes better than a home cooked meal, and that it’s easier to eat in front of the TV.

However, the most worrying result from the study showed that nearly half of the adults surveyed also reported being overweight, obese, or morbidly obese, according to the Daily Mail.

And it’s not just the amount of fast food visits a week that are concerning. Forty percent surveyed admitted they eat either two pizzas, two burgers, or multiple burritos in one sitting.

More than 36 percent of U.S. adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many living with obesity spend an average of $1,429 more a year on their medical costs, a total just slightly higher than what’s spent a year on fast food.

And it doesn’t look like Americans are slowing down the spending on their favorite guilty pleasure. In 2016 alone, McDonald’s earned systemwide sales totaling $36.4 billion, according to the Business Insider.

Other high earners include Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Pizza Hut, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen.

Although tasty, fast food is fast because it’s loaded with carbohydrates, processed ingredients, sugar and sodium. In most cases, fast food offers little to no nutritional value and has a high calorie count.

Along with little nutrition, many fast food chains offer super-sized meal options which only increase the caloric intake and contribute to unhealthy diet and eating habits.

And in most cases, eating out is more expensive than grabbing ready-made meals from the grocery store. Even so, fast food still takes the win for favorite meals in America.