The Best Times Of The Day For Weight Loss

Loosing weight can be a difficult task, and keeping the weight off can be even harder.

Busy work schedules can get in the way of forming a healthy routine, and eating on the go forces people to grab whatever they can for a quick meal.

But it looks like there are actual times of the day that are the best for eating your meals to help loose weight, according to 12 News.

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, Harvard researches say eating breakfast anywhere between 6 and 9:45 a.m. is ideal.

Then, eat a light snack 2 to 4 hours after, like a handful of almonds.

Lunch should be eaten before 3 p.m. because your body breaks down the most calories during this time.

Eating foods that are high in protein for breakfast will not only help you stay full longer, but your body will have used the calories by late afternoon.

In turn, you won’t feel compelled to eat a heavy lunch and be plagued with the afternoon crash. Instead, you’ll continue to feel energized as you slowly begin to eat lighter foods later in the day, which helps with weight loss.

After lunch have another snack 2 to 4 hours later. Reach for fruits or vegetables to help keep your calorie count low as the day comes to an end.

Eat dinner between 5 and 7:15 p.m. and make sure you don’t reach for any late night snacks after 9 p.m. Not only will this help keep the pounds off, but it will allow you to get better sleep at night.

Following this routine is said to help keep weight off and even help those who are trying to shed extra pounds.

The idea is to keep your calorie count the highest early in the day and slowly reduce the amount of calories you consume as the day goes on by eating lighter meals.

The body burns the most calories earlier in the day and slows down as the day goes on. So try out this schedule and see if it seems to work for you.

