Congratulations! You have made the decision to step into your power and embrace being fabulous. As discussed in our first article, making the decision is the first step.

Like any trip you take, you will need to pack some things for the ride. The journey toward a more fabulous you will be ridden with detours called distractions, and potholes known as life. The more prepared you are, the smoother and shorter the ride will be. The final destination? Your best version of you!

Here are four things to pack before you get on your way:

Your vision

It’s amazing how tough it is to nail down exactly what you want. You can’t get anywhere if you don’t know where you are going. Sit down in a quiet place and start writing out what you really want to become. What will the fabulous you look like? Create a vision board depicting your goals and dreams. Flex those muscles and don’t be afraid to be selfish. You aren’t hurting anyone by being an amazing person, you’re inspiring others to do the same. Take your time and give yourself permission to visualize the future on your terms.

Your reason why

It’s vital you know why you want to change. For me, I wanted my kids to see me as a role model and not a victim of circumstance. For you, it could be completely different. You feel the pull of change and you have made the decision that it’s time to do something about it. Your reason WHY is what will get you past the potholes and help you avoid the distractions. Your reason needs to be clear, and remain front and center. Take the time to clearly see what your motives are and own them.

Your plan

Fail to plan and you may as well plan to fail. Nothing amazing happens by accident. Winging it leaves you vulnerable to distraction. Let’s face it, there are a million things and people to keep you from staying focused. Having a plan in place gives you a road map to your destination. It also gives you confidence to continue when objection and difficulty arise. Focus on the next task that gets you closer to your goal, and everything will fall into place.

Your resolve

Everything sounds like a great idea until it gets hard. Keep your vision board where you can see it all the time. Remind yourself of the reasons why you are making the changes you are throughout the day. Create a mantra of your why and repeat it when you start to slide back into old habits and thought patterns. Keep your plan in place. Be flexible, but stay on track.

Most importantly, know that you are worth the effort. No one is responsible for you but you. You deserve to become the person you have always wanted to be. Now get busy!