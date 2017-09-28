Four Ways to Combat Winter Skin

Fall is here and whether we like it or not the weather is slowly changing. While this is great news for our horribly neglected winter wardrobe, it can wreak havoc on our skin.

The weather and environment have an effect on our skin and in order to keep it smooth, clear, and baby soft we must adapt! The winter months are beautiful in Arizona but just because it’s cooler outside does not mean we get to stop wearing sunscreen on our faces!

From dry skin to oily forehead here are some ways to keep your skin normalized while the weather does its thing.

1. Keep wearing sunscreen on your face. If you do not already have a moisturizer with at least SPF 30 in it, you are exposing your skin to danger. Skin cancer can happen any time and it is important, especially in Arizona, to protect your skin. Just because it’s a pleasant 70 degrees, does not mean the sun won’t damage your face.

2. Wash your face every day/night regardless of your daily activities. In the winter sometimes we feel like we are not sweating or not getting dirty. Even if you are inside or sitting at an office all day keep up your skincare routine. You would be surprised the elements your skin is exposed to on a daily basis.

3. Do a winter skin/makeup refresh. Take a look at your products and throw out the ones you no longer use or like. Think about how your skin reacts to the winter months and evaluate your needs. If you know your skin turns red and dry from October to January, invest in a different moisturizer specifically for those months. Just as some people have a different blush tone for the cooler months, your skin is similar.

4. Do a semiannual deep clean. Many of us forget that our faces come in contact with tons of things throughout the day. Pillowcases, phones, hands, glasses, and the list goes on. One thing to add to your holiday to do list is disinfecting or cleaning these items that touch your face constantly. Your smartphone has tons of germs and face oil on the screen. Get some of those tech-wipes and wipe it clean. Change your bedding too, because when we sleep every night we usually use the same pillow.