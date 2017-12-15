How To Keep Away The Holiday Blues

It’s suppose to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, the holidays can bring more sadness than joy for a variety of reasons.

Whether it’s end-of-the-year deadlines that have to be met, the stress of trying to get too much done with no one to help you, or simply counting down the days until the family is all together and hopefully not strangling each other, the holiday season can put more stress on one’s plate than you might think.

Even the Mayo Clinic has a list of ways to help ward off stress and depression during the holidays.

If you are someone who tends to say yes to everything, hosting the parties, bringing the food and wine, or being in charge of the guest list, it’s time to learn how to say no before you find yourself jingle-belling your sanity away.

Only take on tasks you have the time and resources for, and stop saying yes to things while you’re ahead. You might think you’ll have time to get everything done, but life still goes on during the holiday months, and you need to be able to get through them without feeling burnt out.

Do you dread having your entire family in the same room for more than an hour at a time? This is the time of year when everyone should set aside their differences and just enjoy each other’s company. Let people know certain topics of conversation are not to be discussed in order to keep the peace.

Religion, politics, and social issues should stay off the table, especially when you have certain people who enjoy getting things heated in debate.

If you start to feel overwhelmed with all of the things you have on your to-do list, make sure you reach out to someone and ask them for help. Don’t stay quiet and expect anything to change, reaching out for help is the best way to ensure you don’t end up napping while everyone is enjoying your hard work.

And lastly, be realistic about your expectations during this time of the year. People often have in their head this grand idea of how things should play out, and often they are let down when it doesn’t work out that way.

Sadly, we are not in a movie where production can re-set the scene and roll another take. Make sure whatever your plan is you set yourself up for success.

But above all just have fun and enjoy this time of year! Embrace family and friends and be thankful for the time spent together.