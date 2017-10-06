The Power Of Your Words: Intentional Speaking

Do you think about how your words have an impact on your life? How what you say can change your perception and ultimately influence what you do? I often find myself filtering my words; because I understand what I say will either negatively or positively influence how I feel. There is power in the words we speak. Though it’s easy to simply express what we feel or to share what’s on our mind, we need to be very intentional about what we say. Not all thoughts should manifest into words. For instance, if there’s something you’re wanting to accomplish, but are speaking negatively from the beginning, how can you expect a positive outcome? Just because you think it, doesn’t mean you have to speak it.

Joyce Meyer once referenced that words are to our spirits, what food is to our bodies. She went on to explain, “ Anyone who wants to be healthy is careful to choose quality food that will provide good nutrition. If we want to be healthy in our soul and spirit, we should also choose to take in words that will build us up and increase our peace and joy.”

Just think about it, though our body needs food to survive, it needs nourishment to thrive. How are you feeding your spirit? Are you nourishing it with positive affirmations that’ll uplift you? Only you can be held accountable for how you feel and respond to things. I know it is easy to get caught up in emotions or to react in the moment, but words do have power. You can determine what you will do with that power.

To change what you say, you first have to recognize how you are feeling. Negative thinking will create a negative perception, as positive thinking will create a positive perception. Be able to differentiate between the two first, so that you can adjust your words accordingly. Once you process your thoughts, it’s just a matter of filtering what you actually say. You have to catch and then stop yourself before you allow your words to manifest. Always think and then speak. Whenever you feel like you want to respond negatively, try canceling out any negative with a positive. Your words should ultimately be adding value to your life. Speech can, but doesn’t have to be a hindrance. Be mindful of the words you say. Feed your spirit, and watch how the power of positive speech can transform you and your life.