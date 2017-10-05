Is Your Body In Need Of More Nutrients?

Ever wonder if your body is getting enough nutrients from your daily food intake? The amazing thing about the body is it will start to hint at deficiencies to let you know something is up.

The trick is knowing what to look for and what the little clues actually mean, because let’s face it, we’ve all frantically Googled various symptoms only to discover some crazy possibilities.

Here are some common signs that your body might be in need of more nutrients.

First thing is first, how does your skin look? Certain skin problems can actually be the result of your body needing more nutrition.

If your skin is unusually dry and flaky you could be in need of more omega fatty acids. Another cause for dry skin that won’t go away could be dehydration. Upping your water intake and eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids is a great way to help put back oil in the skin.

Feel like you’re already eating foods high in omega-3? Try adding fish oil supplements to your diet.

Some people have naturally fair skin, but if you notice your skin is looking unusually pale you might be in need of more iron. Iron deficiency anemia can cause the facial skin to look pale and colorless to the point of unhealthy, with the most noticeable area being around the eyes.

You can safely increase your iron intake by eating beef, spinach, and iron-rich cereals, but making an appointment with your doctor to have your iron levels checked is the best way to see if iron deficiency is indeed the cause.

If your body is slow to heal itself you might be in need of more protein. Protein plays an important factor is tissue healing and repairing itself, and without enough protein the body can take longer to heal even the tiniest cut.

Keeping your diet rich in protein will help keep your body’s ability to heal at lightening speed.

Are your nails looking discolored and misshapen? It could be a sign of low biotin. Having a biotin deficiency or a B-12 deficiency could be a couple reasons for nails looking discolored, peeling, and misshapen. Low iron levels can also cause brittle nails.

We all dread finding another gray hair, but your hair could be graying prematurely if you have a vitamin D deficiency, according to Livestrong.com.

Vitamin D deficiencies are especially common in women so making sure you’re getting enough could help keep those pesky gray strands at bay.